Gwyneth Paltrow posts rare pic of daughter Apple on her 16th birthday

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple turned sweet sixteen on Thursday, and Paltrow marked the occasion by posting a rare photo of the teen, along with a sweet message.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl,” Gwyneth wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, posing on a couch wearing a white floral print mini dress.

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” she continued. “I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind.”

“You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times,” gushes the 47-year-old actress and Goop founder.

Paltrow concludes by expressing her disappointment that Apple wasn’t able celebrate with a big party due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything,” writes Gwyneth.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More