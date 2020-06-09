Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts and more to #ShareTheMicNow with black female voices

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — A-List white actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts and Hilary Swank are among those handing over their social media platforms Wednesday in order to amplify black female voices, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As part of the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, 46 black women will take over the Instagram accounts of 46 white women, with a total audience reach of 300 million.

The campaign was thought up by Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John, bestselling authors Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle and fashion designer Stacey Bendet.

The organizers tell THR their goals are: “To form a social media campaign that magnifies black women’s lives and stories. To form relationships among black women and white women – so that our future activism is born from relationships. To create a network of disruptors who know and trust each other. To create action that could make change.”

Pose star and transgender activist Angelica Ross will be taking over Swank’s page, fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown will team up with Roberts and Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas will work with Paltrow.

Saint John will be taking over Kourtney Kardashian’s platform, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke joins up with Doyle, Jones will be posting to Sophia Bush’s page and Benet hands over her page to Cosmopolitan beauty director Julee Wilson.

Others who will be sharing their Instagram accounts include Debra Messing, Busy Philipps, Chelsea Handler, Ashley Graham, Julianne Hough, Sarah Paulson and more.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More