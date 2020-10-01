BREAKING NEWS

Gusty winds and record heat forecast for Northern and Southern California

Posted On 01 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gusty, dry winds are expected on Thursday and Friday for parts of Northern California, where the Glass and Dolan Fires are burning. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

In addition, more record heat is expected from San Diego and Los Angeles up to Northern California.

On Wednesday, record highs were broken in Long Beach, which reached 105 degress. Los Angeles International Airport hit 92 and Sacramento peaked at 102.

Numerous heat and fire weather warnings and advisories have been issued from Napa down to San Diego on Thursday, including a Red Flag Warning for the northern Bay Area and an Excessive Heat Warning for Southern California.

There is some good news as we get into the weekend as some slight cooling is possible by Sunday for most of California with temperatures coming down into the 80s for some areas.

In the tropics, two tropical waves are moving east and could develop into a tropical cyclone over the next few days.

Some of the models bring one of them into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend so we are monitoring this closely as heavy rain could spill into Florida this weekend.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl