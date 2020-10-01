Gusty winds and record heat forecast for Northern and Southern California

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Gusty, dry winds are expected on Thursday and Friday for parts of northern California where the Glass and Dolan Fires are burning as winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Currently, 24 major fires are burning in California, forcing about 98,000 people to flee their homes.

The Glass Fire in Napa County has burned through more than 56,000 acres and is 5% contained. The Zogg Fire, which has killed four people, has scorched more than 55,000 acres in Shasta County and is 26% contained.

More record heat is expected from San Diego and Los Angles up to Northern California. A red flag warning is in effect beginning on Thursday afternoon through much of Friday for the North Bay, Central Mendocino County, Western Monterey County, and most of the Los Padres National Forest for gusty winds and low humidity.

Here is closer look at the San Francisco Bay area advisories and warnings as the city is under a heat advisory where it could be in the 90s Thursday.

On Wednesday, record highs were broken in Long Beach which reached 105 degrees, LAX hit 92 and Sacramento peaked at 102.

There is some good news going into the weekend as some slight cooling is possible by Sunday for most of California with temperatures coming down into the 80s for some areas.

Two of the largest wildfires in California’s history, the LNU and SCU Lightning Complexes, are now 100% contained after they burned for more than two months. The August Complex Fire, the largest in the state’s history, is nearing 1 million acres burned and is 47% contained.

More than 8,100 wildfires have burned over 3.9 million acres across California this year, killing 30 people and destroying more than 7,500 structures.

CAL Fire has arrested 68 people on arson charges this year — 46 of whom started wildland fires, the agency announced Thursday.

