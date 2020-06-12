Gunman who targeted Paso Robles police shot; officers injured

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 11 Jun 2020
Kali9/iStockBy MARK OSBORNE, ABC NEWS

(PASO ROBLES, Calif.) — The Paso Robles, California, Police Department said they shot the gunman who has been on the run since early Wednesday after he allegedly targeted a precinct and injured a deputy. He is also believed to be responsible for the murder of a transient man in the area.

“Several” officers were wounded in a shootout as well, police said.

A Reverse 911 shelter in place message was issued for those within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Rd in Paso Robles due to law enforcement activity.

Local law enforcement, the California Highway Patrol and the FBI have been searching for the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira, since they believe he opened fire on law enforcement at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Nicholas Dreyfus, a 28-year old deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the early morning shooting and was shot in the face, officials said. His prognosis is good, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe Lira is a transient from the Monterey, California, area.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities also believe Lira is connected to a Wednesday morning homicide near the Paso Robles Amtrak Station.

The sheriff’s office said the body of a man who was shot in the head at close range was found near the station Wednesday morning. The victim killed was likely a transient who was camping out near the train tracks, authorities said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

