BREAKING NEWS

Gulf of Mexico moisture may fuel more flooding in Central US

Posted On 03 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Gulf of Mexico moisture may fuel more flooding in Central US https://linewsradio.com/gulf-of-mexico-moisture-may-fuel-more-flooding-in-central-us/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

ABC News(NEW YORK) — After weeks of heavy rain, many rivers in the central U.S. continue to rise to or toward record flood stages, including in Little Rock, where the Arkansas River reached its highest level since 1945, and in St. Louis, where the Mississippi River reached its highest since 1993.

Almost three dozen levees have been breached or overtopped since May 22, and more could be facing a similar fate as additional rain targets the region. Some places could see 4 inches locally as moisture makes its way north from the Gulf of Mexico.

Severe weather over the weekend delivered hail and damaging winds in spots from Texas all the way to the East Coast, with downed trees reported into the Northeast.

Monday’s forecast calls for severe weather in the Plains, from South Dakota down to Texas, with hail and damaging winds the biggest threats.

A tropical system possibly forming in Mexico may send even more heavy rains north into the U.S. by the end of the week.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
59°
few clouds
humidity: 82%
wind: 8mph W
H 61 • L 61
70°
Tue
80°
Wed
78°
Thu
79°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup