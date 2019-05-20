BREAKING NEWS

Great white shark spotted in Long Island Sound for first time ever: Researchers

Posted On 20 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Great white shark spotted in Long Island Sound for first time ever: Researchers https://linewsradio.com/great-white-shark-spotted-in-long-island-sound-for-first-time-ever-researchers/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Whitepointer/iStock(NEW YORK) — A great white shark measuring nearly 10 feet long has been spotted in Long Island Sound off the Connecticut shore for the first time ever, researchers said on Monday.

The great white was being tracked Monday by the ocean research group Ocearch, the organization said on Twitter.

“Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound,” Ocearch researchers tweeted.

The group said the shark measures 9-feet-8-inches and was spotted off the shore of Greenwich, Connecticut.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
shower rain
humidity: 73%
wind: 10mph WSW
H 76 • L 71
67°
Tue
69°
Wed
68°
Thu
72°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup