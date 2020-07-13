Grandpa-to-be Arnold is “excited”; Katherine Schwarzenegger calls family time the “silver lining” of quarantine

Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP(LOS ANGELES) — Quarantine life isn’t always easy, but Katherine Schwarzenegger is all about finding the “silver lining” of it all.

“It’s been a great silver lining during quarantine to be able to spend so much time with my family and to be able to have everybody be healthy and safe,” the 30-year-old told Good Morning America.

“[That] has been such a blessing and something that I’m so grateful for,” she added.

Schwarzenegger, who’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, also said her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, have been “amazing” during her pregnancy.

“I am always lucky to be able to have what I feel are the world’s most supportive parents and also best parents.”

With the Terminator star, 72, and the journalist, 64, becoming grandparents for the first time, Schwarzenegger said they are “excited” about their first grandchild.

Additionally, Schwarzenegger said she hopes “to be able to learn from them” as she embarks on her journey as a mom.

As for how she and Pratt, 41, have been spending quarantine, Schwarzenegger said they “definitely have been having indoor, at-home date nights.

On top of getting ready to be a mom, Schwarzenegger is just as busy as ever during quarantine with her new podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness. The podcast — based on her book of the same name, published in March — launches next Friday in partnership with Headspace Studios.

For his part, Pratt has left quarantine behind and traveled to London to resume work on Jurassic World: Dominion, which was delayed by the pandemic.

By Carson Blackwelder

