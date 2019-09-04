Entertainment News 'Grace and Frankie' will wrap after seven seasons as Netflix's longest-running original series https://linewsradio.com/grace-and-frankie-will-wrap-after-seven-seasons-as-netflixs-longest-running-original-series/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Ali Goldstein/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Believe it or not, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie is about to embark on its seventh and final season, and when it wraps its final, 94th episode, it will become Netflix’s longest-running original series.

In the series, Jane Fonda plays Grace, and Lily Tomlin, Frankie — two women in their golden years who come together when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. The show earned 11 Emmy nominations in its run.

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix,” said co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris in a statement from the streaming giant.

For their part, Fonda and Tomlin commented, “We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids and, amazingly, their kids as well!”

Premiering in 2020, the seventh season will see Fonda and Tomlin re-joined by fellow cast members Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.