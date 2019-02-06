U.S. NEWS Good Samaritan dies after accidentally jumping off bridge during California pileup: Reports https://linewsradio.com/good-samaritan-dies-after-accidentally-jumping-off-bridge-during-california-pileup-reports/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

katifcam/iStock(PINE VALLEY, Calif.) — A good Samaritan who was helping another driver after icy weather caused a string of car crashes on a California highway has died, according to reports.

The man jumped over a guardrail on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley, California, to avoid being struck by a car careening toward him, ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV reported.

The pileup began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near the Pine Valley Bridge after a pickup truck that drove over a patch of ice spun out and crashed, KGTV reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

At least two other vehicles hit the truck in the moments that followed, according to the local station.

The victim was found under the bridge, authorities said. A 4-month-old child who was in one of the vehicles that crashed is expected to be OK, KGTV reported.

A portion of the highway was shut down after the accident, according to KGTV. Crews later dropped sand on the road to prevent other vehicles from sliding on the ice.

The California Highway Patrol’s El Cajon office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

