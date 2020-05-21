Gonna stream now! Sylvester Stallone is hosting a livestream of ‘Rocky’ on Facebook tonight

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 21 May 2020
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImageBy STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News 

(NEW YORK) — For those of you who’ve wished they could watch Rocky with the Italian Stallion himself, wish no more: Sylvester Stallone is hosting an online watch party of his Oscar-winning film on Facebook this evening. 

At 7 p.m. Eastern time, you’ll be able to watch and chat along with Sly live on movie studio MGM’s Facebook page — all for a good cause. 

The event, part of Creative Artist Agency’s Screenings with the Stars series, will benefit communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

 

