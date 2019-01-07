BREAKING NEWS

Golden Globes 2018 winners’ list

Posted On 06 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Golden Globes 2018 winners' list https://linewsradio.com/golden-globes-2018-winners-list/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

NBC(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here’s the complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California:

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Green Book

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Roma (Mexico)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Music & lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans (FX Networks)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX Networks)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

The Inaugural Carol Burnett Award for Television Special Achievement
Carol Burnett

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement
Jeff Bridges

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
28°
clear sky
humidity: 41%
wind: 13mph NNW
H 28 • L 26
32°
Mon
45°
Tue
46°
Wed
35°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup