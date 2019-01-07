Entertainment News Golden Globes 2018 winners' list https://linewsradio.com/golden-globes-2018-winners-list/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

NBC(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — Here’s the complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California:

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Green Book

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Roma (Mexico)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Director – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Music & lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans (FX Networks)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX Networks)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

The Inaugural Carol Burnett Award for Television Special Achievement

Carol Burnett

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement

Jeff Bridges

