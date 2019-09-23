BREAKING NEWS

"Go out on a high!" Emmy-winning 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirms the show's over

Posted On 23 Sep 2019
© 2019 Fox Media LLC. Cr: FOX(LOS ANGELES) — While many shows find their audiences only after making a splash at an awards telecast, don’t expect Fleabag to do the same.

The two season-old Amazon show delighted fans — but stunned prognosticators — by taking home Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Writing and Directing for a comedy series.

But guess what? The show’s over.

That’s what series creator — and Sunday night’s big winner — Phoebe Waller-Bridge told reporters backstage after the event.

Even before the Emmys, Waller-Bridge had previously planned to pull the plug on the show, in which she plays a “dirty, pervy, messed-up woman,” and her three trophies haven’t changed her mind.  In fact, her wins reinforced her decision.

“To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she said backstage at the Emmys, in response to ABC Radio’s question about the show’s fate.

“It does feel like the story is complete…And even though it is so nice to hear that so many people loved it…it does feel right,” she added. “And go out on a high, you know? And you can’t get higher than this.”

