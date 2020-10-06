BREAKING NEWS

‘GLOW’ cancelled at Netflix due COVID-19 pandemic

Posted On 06 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Ali Goldstein/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix announced Monday that it is cancelling its popular wrestling series GLOW due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The series had been picked up for a fourth and final season, but will not proceed as planned. Set in the 80s, the show followed a group of female wrestlers and starred Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. 

Prior to production wrapping due to the pandemic, the season had just started filming its second episode. 

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline.

Following the news, Alison Brie posted a cast photo to her Instagram, writing, “Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever.”

Other cast members including Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Rich Sommer, and Rebekka Johnson also shared their reactions to the cancellation.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl