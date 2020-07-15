BREAKING NEWS

'Glee' star Naya Rivera died in an accidental drowning, medical examiner says

Posted On 15 Jul 2020
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on the hit musical comedy Glee, accidentally drowned while swimming in Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental records,” the medical examiner said in a statement Tuesday. “There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

The body of the 33-year-old actress was recovered in the Southern California lake Monday following a five-day search.  Rivera went missing last Wednesday after swimming in Lake Piru and never resurfacing.  She was accompanied by her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep in their rented pontoon boat.

