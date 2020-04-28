‘Glee’ star Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage.

Lea Michele followed the guidelines of the popular nursery rhyme and is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich.

An unidentified source dropped the bombshell about the former Glee actress on Monday telling People, “They’ve always wanted to be parents.”

The parents-to-be dated for over a year before getting engaged in April 2018. Michele shared the news of her engagement with fans in an Instagram post with her hand over her face, showing off the massive bling that was placed on her left ring finger by the 37-year-old businessman and president of clothing company AYR.

She captioned the photo with a simple, “Yes,” followed by the ring emoji.

