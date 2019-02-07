BREAKING NEWS

Girl, 5, pulled from rubble 18 hours after building collapse in Istanbul

Posted On 07 Feb 2019
omersukrugoksu/iStock(LONDON) — A 5-year-old girl was pulled from a massive pile of rubble on Thursday in Istanbul, some 18 hours after a 14-unit apartment building collapsed and killed at least three others.

The eight-floor building in which the girl lived collapsed around 4 p.m. local time in the Turkish capital’s Kartal district.

Three people were found dead after the structure fell, and three more were seriously injured, officials confirmed.

Video footage shows Havva Tekgoz, 5, being uncovered from rubble by rescuers before she’s taken away on a stretch. A 9-year-old boy also was rescued overnight.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
