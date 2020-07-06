Gigi Hadid slams report she’s disguising her baby bump

Foc Kan/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Just because Gigi Hadid has yet to show off her baby bump doesn’t mean she isn’t proud of it. The supermodel made it known on Saturday that there’s some things in her life that she’s entitled to keep under wraps.

The 25-year-old exchanged strong words with British Vogue on Saturday when the publication touted her “genius disguise” for hiding her pregnancy.

The magazine advertised their new article by tweeting Gigi had “yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy,” adding that the supermodel allegedly told a fan how she creates the “optical illusion.”

Of course, Hadid didn’t take too kindly to the report and immediately set the record straight. “Disguise …. ?” She tweeted back with a confused emoji face.

“I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything,” the model continued. “Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

As for when Hadid will share her baby bump with the world, she cheekily added in a followup tweet, “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Hadid is expecting a baby girl with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. She is due sometime this fall.

