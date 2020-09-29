BREAKING NEWS

Get your first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has released the first photos from season four of The Crown, featuring actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Among the new images, we see Corrin’s Diana wearing a strapless purple gown as she arrives at a red carpet event with Prince Charles. There’s also a shot of her wearing a pale yellow suit as she gets photographed by paparazzi on the street and a photo of her meeting her husband’s eventual second wife, Camila Parker-Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell.

The streaming service also released photos of Gillian Anderson as U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, as well as new pics of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

Season four of The Crown debuts on Netflix November 15.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl