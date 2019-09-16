BREAKING NEWS

Get a double dose of Paul Rudd in new trailer for Netflix series ‘Living with Yourself’

Posted On 16 Sep 2019
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Paul Rudd is seeing double in the trailer for the new Netflix series Living with Yourself.

In the trailer, we see Rudd as Miles, a man unhappy with his life who undergoes a spa treatment that promises to make him a better person.

However, he soon finds out he’s been replaced by the new and improved version of himself, who’s now living in his house with his wife, played by Aisling Bea. Miles finds himself fighting to get his old life back from Miles 2.0.

The eight-episode series — which marks Rudd’s first leading role in a TV show — debuts globally on October 18 on Netflix.

