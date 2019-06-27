BREAKING NEWS

German Chancellor seen physically shaking for second time this month

Posted On 27 Jun 2019
KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images(BERLIN) — For the second time in just over a week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to be unsteady, shaking noticeably during a public ceremony Thursday morning in Berlin.

Standing alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Schloss Bellevue, she began to tremble while clasping her arms in front of her.

The 64-year-old chancellor has been at the helm of Germany since 2005 and has no publicized history of poor health, yet this second bout of shaking is raising concern.

The first shaking incident took place during an outdoor meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just eight days ago. Afterward, the chancellor said she was fine once she drank three glasses of water, adding it was something she “apparently needed.”

“Now I’m doing very well,” she added in a press conference.

Temperatures that day were a scorching 82 degrees as the chancellor stood in the sun listening to a military band play their national anthems.

Although temperatures climbed to 98.6 degrees in Berlin Wednesday, temperatures were relatively cool Thursday and the event took place indoors.

When asked if Thursday’s incident would disrupt the chancellor’s upcoming engagements, including her trip to Japan for the G-20 summit, her spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that it would not.

“Everything is taking place as planned. The Chancellor is doing well,” he told German news agency dpa Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

