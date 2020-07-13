BREAKING NEWS

Gerard Way speaking during virtual Comic-Con panel; ‘The Making of the Umbrella Academy’ book coming soon

Posted On 13 Jul 2020
By :
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Gerard Way is participating in a virtual panel during Comic-Con at Home, an online version of the annual San Diego event.

The My Chemical Romance frontman and co-creator of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix will speak with fellow comic book writers Nnedi Okorafor and Matt Kindt about “characters, the writing process, and the joys of creating.” You can tune in on Saturday, July 25 at noon PT via Comic-Con.org.

Comic-Con at Home takes place July 22-26 in lieu of the traditional in-person event, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you need some reading material while you wait for the panel, you can check out The Making of the Umbrella Academy, a new book giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix adaptation of Way’s comic series of the same name. It’ll be available this Wednesday, July 15.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix July 31.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

