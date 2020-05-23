Georgia issues “Best Practices” safety list for film and TV shoots post COVID-19

iStock/brightstarsBy: STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News

(GEORGIA) — With Georgia successfully becoming one of the first states to open for business following the COVID-19 lockdowns, Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a “best practices” guide for film and TV crews working in the Peach State.

Georgia has become a massive hub for Hollywood productions, with everything from the Marvel movies to MacGyver and The Walking Dead shooting there — some 391 productions in all in 2019, Deadline reports.

Governor Kemp’s guide seeks to cut down on possible means of transmission of coronavirus — or any easily communicable disease — on sets, which are usually notorious for their close quarters and shared equipment.

To that end, the guide includes rules that mandate cast and crew members getting temperature checks, wearing masks, utilizing social distancing, and the reduction of background extras in scenes.

Location scouting and casting should be done using video conference technology as much as possible, the guide stipulates; also, the sharing of costumes, mics, and camera equipment would be discouraged, and plastic barriers would be used between performers during rehearsals.

In addition, cast and crew members are encouraged to take their own transportation to and from set; multi-person vans are usually the norm.

Plus, mealtimes should be staggered, and instead of the usual buffet-style craft services trucks seen on sets, take-out food is recommended.

Overseeing these rules will be a designated Occupational Risk Prevention specialist on set.

In a statement, Kemp noted, in part, “The Georgia Film Office has maintained their close work with industry executives to develop these outlines for how productions can help protect cast and crew members.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More