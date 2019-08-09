BREAKING NEWS

Generator issue causes London power outage

Posted On 09 Aug 2019
ZoltanGabor/iStock(LONDON) — Large parts of London and the southeastern part of the United Kingdom were without electricity on Friday night.

The outage, caused by the failure of two power generators on National Grid’s network, caused train services in and out of the capital to be delayed and cancelled. There were also issues with traffic lights and the London Underground.

National Grid said later on that their systems responded to the failure as expected, “disconnecting an isolate portion of the electricity demand.” That action, the company says, protected the system and allowed for quick restoration of power.

Electricity was restored by 6:30pm local time, National Grid said.

