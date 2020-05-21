BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 21 May 2020
CBS/NATASBy STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — General Hospital leads the pack with 23 nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were just announced. 

According to The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the soap was followed close behind by fellow daytime dramas Days of Our Lives, which earned 22 nods, and The Young and the Restless with 21. 

The Bold and The Beautiful earned 13 nominations.

Shows that tied for eight nominations apiece include Sesame StreetThe View, Studio CityEastsiders, and Ghostwriter.

In a statement, Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS noted, “Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees’ dedicated efforts and sense of community.”

He added, “Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days, and we are delighted to join with CBS in celebrating their talents.”

The awards will be presented in a two-hour special, filmed remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

