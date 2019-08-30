Entertainment News Garcelle Beauvais to join tenth season of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' https://linewsradio.com/garcelle-beauvais-to-join-tenth-season-of-real-housewives-of-beverly-hills/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Freeform/David Bukach(LOS ANGELES) — Garcelle Beauvais is ready to shake up the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise.

Bravo has announced that Beauvais has joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for its 10th season. This makes the actress the first black woman to be added to the popular spinoff.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the Sirens star said in a statement. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum.”

She continued, “As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

Beauvais joins party planner Sutton Stracke, who was also announced as a new cast member.

The two new additions are said to be friends of Lisa Rinna, who is also returning to the series, alongside Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Denise Richards.

Beauvais added that she’s excited to share her life and struggles as a working mom on the reality series.

“The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!” she said.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in early 2020.

