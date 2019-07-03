BREAKING NEWS

Garbage truck overturns near NYC Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 17

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Garbage truck overturns near NYC Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 17 https://linewsradio.com/garbage-truck-overturns-near-nyc-lincoln-tunnel-injuring-at-least-17/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Karma Allen/ABC News(NEW YORK) — At least 17 people were injured in a crash near New York City’s Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday when a sanitation truck lost control and veered off a highway overpass.

There were two people inside of the Union City Department of Public Works truck when it crashed through a guardrail and landed onto the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey, the main conduit out of the Lincoln Tunnel, authorities said.

Occupants of three vehicles on local streets and at least five people on a bus behind the crash were also checked out for various injuries. At least three of the victims were in critical condition, but the nature of their injuries weren’t immediately clear.

The accident shut down outbound traffic from the tunnel — a move that could severely impact July 4th travel. The Port Authority Bus Terminal was also shut down because buses cannot get out of the city.

Commuters were strongly encouraged to use the Holland Tunnel as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
81°
few clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 7mph S
H 81 • L 79
83°
Thu
81°
Fri
87°
Sat
77°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup