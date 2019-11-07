‘Game On’ for Keegan-Michael Key and Venus Williams at CBS

Walt Disney Television/Robert Milazzo(LOS ANGELES) — CBS has placed an order for Game On, a show described as “equal parts comedy and game show” from James Corden-based popular U.K. series A League of Their Own, which Corden hosts.

Key & Peele and Toy Story 4 alum Keegan-Michael Key has been tapped to host the U.S. version, with tennis champion Venus Williams and New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski serving as team captains; Mad TV‘s Bobby Lee and Corden’s Late, Late Show co-head writer Ian Karmel as comedian panelists.

The teams will be comprised of a rotating mix of sports stars, comedians and celebrities go head-to-head in “over-the-top physical challenges” and sports trivia questions.

