‘Game of Thrones’ strongman Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson getting reality show: ‘Beat The Mountain’

Posted On 13 May 2020
Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — After wining the World’s Strongest Viking competition last week in Norway last month, Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson, famous for playing the villainous character The Mountain on the HBO series Game of Thrones, is following that up with a potential competition series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beat the Mountain, currently in development, “pits powerful, adept athletes against one another to fight it out in unique bouts,” according to the show. The winner will have the chance to go head-to-head against the 6′ 9″, 430-pound Icelandic strongman. It’s currently searching for an outlet.

Bjornsson’s muscles aren’t movie magic: he’s is a world-class athlete in real life, and the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe’s Strongest Man, and World’s Strongest Man in the same calendar year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

