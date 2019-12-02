Gabrielle Union’s husband reacts to ‘post-Thanksgiving hate’ over son’s appearance in Instagram photo

Gabrielle Union: Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — Gabrielle Union’s husband Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to “some post-thanksgiving hate” over a family photo she shared last week on Instagram.

The pic shows Union posing alongside Wade, their daughter Kaavia, and Wade’s son Zion, who sports long fingernails and a crop top.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!” the former professional basketball star wrote.

Wade received numerous responses from other Twitter users who praised the couple for supporting their children, including one who wrote, “Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they’re embracing their son’s individuality. (Damnit I’m crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy.”

“As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them,” Wade replied.

It’s not the first time the couple has drawn criticism over their family. In October, Wade shared a photo of Union, Kaavia, and Zion, on social media, labeling the image “My girls.”

“Looks like love to me,” she responded. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s***. Peace & Blessings good people.”

