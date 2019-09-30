BREAKING NEWS

Gabrielle Union to executive produce NBC sitcom ‘Black Girl Magic’

Posted On 30 Sep 2019
ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Gabrielle Union is ready to bring some of her black girl magic to a new show.

According to Deadline, Union has signed up to executive produce the new NBC sitcom titled Black Girl Magic.

The half-hour series, which is still in early development, will center on three estranged sisters that reunite in their hometown of New Orleans, LA after they discover a family secret.

Union will executive produce the project through her I’ll Have Another production company alongside showrunner Robia Rashid, Crystal Boyd, Chandra Russell and Emebit Beyene. 

This is the latest project for Union, who is also executive producing the dramedy Tips for Spectrum. The actress also stars in Spectrum’s Bad Boys TV spinoff, L.A.’s Finest. 

