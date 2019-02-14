BREAKING NEWS

Gabrielle Union recalls the time she almost drowned — but was saved by Regina King

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — It’s good to have friends like Regina King. In a Vanity Fair profile of the If Beale Street Could Talk actress, King’s friend and fellow actress Gabrielle Union recalled the time King literally saved her life.

“When I say she literally saved my life that day, she literally saved my life that day,” Union told the magazine, explaining how she almost drowned in a riptide during a snorkeling trip with King. “That’s who she is.”

Poking fun at how Hollywood often likes to pit women against each other, Union joked that had King been any other actress, she might have drowned.

“There are very few people that everybody categorically f***s with — and Regina is just one of those people,” Union added.

After nabbing three Emmys in four years, King is now up for her first Oscar for her role in Barry Jenkins’ drama If Beale Street Could Talk.

