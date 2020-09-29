BREAKING NEWS

Gabrielle Union and NBC reach “amicable resolution” following ‘AGT’ toxic workplace accusations

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
Art Streiber/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been almost a year since Gabrielle Union was fired as a judge from NBC’s America’s Got Talent after only one season. Now, Variety reports the actress has reached a settlement with the network.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” according to a joint statement from NBC and Union’s spokespeople.

Deadline reports Union received “significant” compensation from NBC as part of the settlement.

Union joined AGT in June of 2019, but her contract wasn’t renewed the following September, nor was fellow judge Julianne Hough’s.  June of this year, Union filed a discrimination suit against NBC and AGT‘s producers, Freemantle Media, claiming she was fired for speaking out about an on-set culture of racism, as well as workplace safety violations and other complaints.  She also claimed NBC’s entertainment chief Paul Telegdy threatened to retaliate against her for speaking out.

Variety reports that a subsequent investigation by NBC and FremantleMedia found no evidence of systemic racism, though the investigation reportedly wasn’t completed.

In May, Union discussed her negative experiences while on set of the competition series in a Variety cover story, including an alleged racist joke from guest judge Jay Leno and a lack of inclusiveness among producers.

Union said she initially signed up for AGT to become part of a “super diverse” show “that hails itself as the biggest stage in the world” and prides itself as “giving people the opportunity to shine where they otherwise probably wouldn’t.”  She also said she’d hoped her decision to speak out would bring “real change.”

“At the end of all this, my goal is real change — and not just on this show but for the larger parent company,” she told Variety. “It starts from the top down. My goal is to create the happiest, most high-functioning, inclusive, protected and healthy example of a workplace.”

By Rachel George
