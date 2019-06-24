Entertainment News Fury unleashed: Samuel L. Jackson calls out Sony for Nick Fury eye patch blunder https://linewsradio.com/fury-unleashed-samuel-l-jackson-calls-out-sony-for-nick-fury-eye-patch-blunder/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Jay Maidment(LOS ANGELES) — Sony Pictures has some major explaining to do to Marvel Cinematic Universe star Samuel L. Jackson.

On Monday, Jackson, who’s portrayed S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury since 2008’s Iron Man, took to Instagram to go off on a major blunder that Sony made in its ad campaign for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In his post, Jackson shares an image of two side-by-side Homecoming posters that feature his Nick Fury character. However, in the poster on the left, Fury is wearing his signature eye patch on the wrong eye.

“Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F*** IS GOING ON HERE???!!! he captions the photo, adding the hashtags #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah.

Humorous as it may be, this isn’t the first time that there’s been a marketing blunder when it came to a Marvel superhero film.

In March, Marvel had to fix its Avengers: Endgame poster when Black Panther star Danai Gurira’s name was omitted. Of course, fans had plenty to say to Marvel when that happened.

“Don’t let it happen again,” one fan wrote, sharing a gif of Gurira saying, “Wakanda forever!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.