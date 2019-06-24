BREAKING NEWS

Fury unleashed: Samuel L. Jackson calls out Sony for Nick Fury eye patch blunder

Posted On 24 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Fury unleashed: Samuel L. Jackson calls out Sony for Nick Fury eye patch blunder https://linewsradio.com/fury-unleashed-samuel-l-jackson-calls-out-sony-for-nick-fury-eye-patch-blunder/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Jay Maidment(LOS ANGELES) — Sony Pictures has some major explaining to do to Marvel Cinematic Universe star Samuel L. Jackson.

On Monday, Jackson, who’s portrayed S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury since 2008’s Iron Man, took to Instagram to go off on a major blunder that Sony made in its ad campaign for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In his post, Jackson shares an image of two side-by-side Homecoming posters that feature his Nick Fury character. However, in the poster on the left, Fury is wearing his signature eye patch on the wrong eye.

“Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F*** IS GOING ON HERE???!!! he captions the photo, adding the hashtags #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah.

Humorous as it may be, this isn’t the first time that there’s been a marketing blunder when it came to a Marvel superhero film.

In March, Marvel had to fix its Avengers: Endgame poster when Black Panther star Danai Gurira’s name was omitted. Of course, fans had plenty to say to Marvel when that happened.

“Don’t let it happen again,” one fan wrote, sharing a gif of Gurira saying, “Wakanda forever!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
broken clouds
humidity: 69%
wind: 7mph S
H 76 • L 73
78°
Tue
82°
Wed
83°
Thu
84°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup