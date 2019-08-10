U.S. NEWS Funerals for victims of Dayton mass shooting begin https://linewsradio.com/funerals-for-victims-of-dayton-mass-shooting-begin/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

Dayton Police Department(DAYTON, Ohio) — Family and friends of six of the victims in last week’s massacre in Dayton, Ohio, mourned their loved ones Saturday in the first set of heart-wrenching funerals there to say goodbye.

The service for Logan Michael Turner, 30 began at 10 a.m. Funerals for Nicholas Cumer, 25; Beatrice “Nicole” Warren-Curtis, 36; Derrick Fudge, 57; Saeed Saleh, 38; and Monica Brickhouse, 39, were scheduled for later Saturday.

In all, nine people were killed in the Dayton shooting — only hours after another another gunman ultimately left 22 people dead 1,500 miles away in El Paso, Texas.

Funerals for Thomas McNichols, 25, and Lois Oglesby, 27, also killed in Dayton, are scheduled for Monday.

Arrangements for 22-year-old Megan Betts, the sister of the suspected shooter in the Ohio shooting, have not yet been made public.

The victims in Dayton were killed in the early morning hours of Sunday after a gunman opened fire on a street in the city’s popular Oregon District, police said.

Connor Betts, 24, was identified by police as the shooter there. Megan Betts was among the first victims shot to death, according to Dayton police chief Richard Biehl.

The back-to-back shootings drew outrage from politicians and gun reform advocates and renewed calls for changes in laws to address the rise in mass shootings. President Trump visited both cities last week.

The first of the funerals for the victims in El Paso was held Thursday in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, where Elsa Mendoz de la Mora resided.

Since the shooting in Dayton, family and friends have remembered the victims and expressed shock over their deaths.

Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, posted tributes to each of the victims on Twitter.

“Nine of our neighbors came to celebrate in the Oregon District Saturday night, and now nine families are dealing with incredible sorrow,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “We cannot forget that.”

