‘Fuller House’ star Candace Cameron Bure teases “many surprise faces” in final episodes

ABC/ Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Fuller House will return with its final episodes June 5, and Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner-Fuller on the show, warns fans to keep an eye out for some “surprise faces” along the way.

“There are so many surprise faces in the final episode, and not all of them have lines. So if you are a die-hard fan, you need to pause during some of the episode or watch it through and then go back and watch it a second time,” Bure told Us Weekly during the magazine’s latest Watch with Us podcast. “You’re gonna see a lot of fun faces that just are there because they genuinely wanted to be there.”

“Everyone said yes,” she continued. “There are a few people that couldn’t make it because of schedules, but everyone wanted to be there. So you’ll see those faces even if they’re not speaking! There’s a couple of really fun ones that are very noticeable.”

Bure also teased the series’ triple wedding, in which D.J. marries her high school sweetheart Steve, played by Scott Weinger; Andrea Barber’s Kimmy remarries her ex-husband Fernando, played by Juan Pablo Di Pace; and Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie weds Kimmy’s brother Jimmy, played by Adam Hagenbuch.

“We all wanted it to be really beautiful and as real and as grounded as it could possibly be for a show like Fuller House,” she explained. “We know there’s silly hijinks stuff and it’s cheesy and it’s fun and over the top, but we wanted the wedding to feel as grounded as possible.”

Full House aired for eight seasons from 1987-1995 on ABC. The sequel series debuted on Netflix in 2016.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More