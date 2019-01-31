BREAKING NEWS

‘Fuller House’ renewed for fifth and final season on Netflix

Posted On 31 Jan 2019
Mike Yarish / Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Fuller House will be opening its doors one last time. The Netflix series has been renewed for a fifth and final season, which is set to debut this fall.

In a special video message from the cast — including a montage of seasons past — they say they are “saving the best for the last.”

Fuller House, a continuation of the hit late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom Full House, originally debuted in 2016. It follows Candace Cameron-Bure as widowed, single mom D.J Tanner-Fuller, her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler — played by Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, respectively — as well as Kimmy’s daughter Ramona, who move in to help take care of D.J.’s three kids.

The spinoff also featured appearances by original cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

