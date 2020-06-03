‘Fuller House’ finale takes one last shot at Olsen twins and addresses Lori Loughlin’s absence

Michael Yarish / Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — It’s the end of an era as Fuller House comes to a close after five seasons.

Netflix released the series’ final episodes on Tuesday and made sure not to leave fans hanging when it came to two very important questions: Will Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who portrayed Michelle, make an appearance? And where is Aunt Becky a.k.a. Lori Loughlin’s character?

The first form of closure comes during episode 15, titled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself,” in regards to Lori Loughlin, who hasn’t appeared on the series since Season 4. Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, is debating how to deal with his daughter being bitten by a classmate when Candace Cameron Bure’s character D.J. asks, “You don’t think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?”

Jesse replies, “Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother. I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this.”

The final form of closure comes in regard to the Olsen twins, during episode 17, titled “Something Borrowed,” when Kimmy Gibler, D.J., and Stephanie — portrayed by Andrea Barber, Candace, and Jodie Sweetin, respectively — are rummaging through the attic when they find Michelle’s bicycle.

“Hey, how long are you going to keep Michelle’s bike?” Kimmy asks before saying directly to the camera, “If she hasn’t come for it by now, she’s not coming.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley were the only original cast members to have not appeared in any of the Fuller House episodes.

Fuller House is a sequel to the ABC sitcom Full House, which aired for eight seasons from 1987 until 1995.

By Danielle Long

