'Fuller House' closing June 2

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has set June 2 as the premiere date for the final nine episodes of Fuller House, according to Entertainment Tonight

The series centers around recently widowed mother of three D.J. Tanner-Fuller, played by Candice Cameron Bure, who, along with sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy — played respectively by Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber — navigates motherhood and friendship.

The first half of the final season ended with D.J.’s high school sweetheart Steve and Kimmy’s ex-husband Fernando — played by Scott Weinger and Juan Pablo Di Pace, respectively — proposing and re-proposing. They decide to throw a triple wedding with Stephanie, already engaged to Kimmy’s brother Jimmy, played by Adam Hagenbuch.

