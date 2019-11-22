‘Frozen II’ and ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ top this week’s new movies

Walt Disney Studios(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Frozen II — Three years after the events of the first film, Elsa, voiced once again by Idina Menzel, starts to hear a strange sound from the north calling her. Elsa, her sister Anna, Kristoff and Olaf — played respectively by Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Gosh Gad — and Kristoff’s reindeer companion Sven, travel beyond their homeland of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers and save their kingdom. Additional voices include Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter and Rachel Matthews. Rated PG.

* A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Tom Hanks stars in this film, inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod, who begrudgingly accepted an assignment to profile the iconic children’s TV host and gained a new perspective on life. Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper also star. Rated PG.

* 21 Bridges – Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman stars in this thriller about an embattled NYPD detective who gets a shot at redemption after being called to help in a citywide manhunt for a cop killer. As the search intensifies, authorities go to extreme measures to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan by closing all 21 bridges to the island. Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, Keith David and J. K. Simmons also star. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Dark Waters — This legal thriller stars Mark Ruffalo as an attorney who risks everything to expose the truth about a number of unexplained deaths linked to the DuPont chemical company. Also starring Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman. Rated PG-13.

