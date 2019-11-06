BREAKING NEWS

‘Frozen 2’ melting Fandango presales numbers

Posted On 06 Nov 2019
Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Disney’s Frozen 2 recorded the biggest first-day presales for an animated film in Fandango’s 19-year history, topping the presales for Toy Story 4 earlier this year, according to Deadline

Tracking has the anticipated sequel opening with $100 million, though some box office predictions put that number as high as $125 million.

Frozen 2, which stars the voices of returning cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, as well as Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews, opens nationwide November 22. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

