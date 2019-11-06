‘Frozen 2’ melting Fandango presales numbers

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Disney’s Frozen 2 recorded the biggest first-day presales for an animated film in Fandango’s 19-year history, topping the presales for Toy Story 4 earlier this year, according to Deadline.

Tracking has the anticipated sequel opening with $100 million, though some box office predictions put that number as high as $125 million.

Frozen 2, which stars the voices of returning cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, as well as Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews, opens nationwide November 22.

