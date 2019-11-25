BREAKING NEWS

‘Frozen 2’ delivers a cool $127 million to top the weekend box office

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Walt Disney Studios(NEW YORK) — As expected, Disney’s Frozen 2 iced the competition — delivering an estimated $127 million in its opening weekend. That makes it the highest non-summer animated opening ever and the fifth largest November opening of all-time, beating the $125 million opening for 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

Overseas, the sequel to 2013’s Frozen, featuring Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad reprising their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf respectively, debuted with an estimated $223.2 million for a global haul of around $350 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

As for the weekend’s other new major releases, the Tom Hanks-led A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, inspired by the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod, grabbed an estimated $13.5 million for a third place finish, ahead of the cop drama 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman, which landed in fourth place with an estimated $9.2 million.

Last week’s box office champ, Ford v Ferrari, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $16 million.

Midway, the drama based on the true story of the titular World War II battle rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $4.7 million in its third week of release.

In limited release, Dark Waters, the legal thriller starring Mark Ruffalo, earned an estimated $110,000 from four locations, for a $27,500 per theater percentage.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Frozen 2, $127 million
2. Ford v Ferrari, $16 million
3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, $13.5 million
4. 21 Bridges, $9.3 million
5. Midway, $4.7 million
6. Playing With Fire, $4.7 million
7. The Good Liar, $3.375 million
8. Charlie’s Angels, $3.175 million
9. Last Christmas, $3 million
10. Joker, $2.8 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
49°
broken clouds
humidity: 57%
wind: 6mph W
H 49 • L 47
55°
Tue
57°
Wed
54°
Thu
46°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup