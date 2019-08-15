Entertainment News From the High Table to Dog Fu: Special features revealed for 'John Wick: Chapter 3' home video releases https://linewsradio.com/from-the-high-table-to-dog-fu-special-features-revealed-for-john-wick-chapter-3-home-video-releases/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — The hit third installment in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, is coming home soon, and for the first time Lionsgate has revealed the special features it has in store for fans.

The movie will be available on digital download on August 23, and on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on September 10. The extras include a series of featurettes on subjects ranging from the Wick universe’s mysterious “High Table,” to Keanu Reeves’ firearms training for the film, to the movie’s bone-crunching stunts, and an in-depth look at “Dog Fu,” the fighting style Halle Berry’s Sofia employs in tandem with her two fearsome canines.

The basic DVD has only a few of these extra features.

Matrix stuntman-turned director Chad Stahelski’s movie — in which Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin goes on the run internationally — earned more than $320 million in its theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing entry in the series.

In addition to Halle Berry, another Oscar-winner, Anjelica Huston, join Reeves for the third go-round, which also stars returning Wick series players Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.

A fourth John Wick film has already been green-lighted, as well as a spin-off TV prequel series on STARZ called The Continental.

