From ‘Snow White’ to ‘The Mandalorian’, Disney teases opening its vault for Disney+

Posted On 14 Oct 2019
Disney+(NEW YORK) — In a brief, but information-packed social media post, Disney has teased just a sampling of the content that will be available on its soon-to-launch Disney+.

The doors of the vaunted “Disney Vaults” will swing wide, the post notes.

“It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12,” reads the post, while a dizzying slideshow of titles spins by.

Glimpsed are everything from the aforementioned animated classic to Jon Favreau’s anticipated Star Wars spin-off to Disney Channel mainstays like Lizzie McGuire, the original Duck Tales, High School Musical, and Boy Meets World.  Also there are Marvel movies like Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, as well as other Disney animated films like Aladdin, Moana and The Emperor’s New Groove.

Meanwhile on YouTube, there’s a much, much longer preview of what’s coming to Disney+ — as in three hours, 17 minutes and 52 seconds long, titled Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S.

You can pre-order the streaming service at DisneyPlus.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

