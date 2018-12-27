BREAKING NEWS

From now on, please call him Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin

Posted On 27 Dec 2018
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  From now on, please call him Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin https://linewsradio.com/from-now-on-please-call-him-macaulay-macaulay-culkin-culkin/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Image Group LA(NEW YORK) — Henceforth, Macaulay Culkin shall be known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

Allow us to explain.

Earlier this year, the Home Alone star posted a contest on his Bunny Ears website, essentially saying he didn’t like his given middle name — it’s Carson, by the way.  So he invited readers to suggest a new middle name for him “so I can go down to the court house and explain to a judge why I need to change my middle name to something cool.”

About a month ago, Culkin posted his five favorite submissions on his website and invited readers to vote on their favorite.  And the clear winner, with over 60,000 votes, was: Macaulay Culkin.  Which is why in 2019, he promises, his legal name will soon be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.

“It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name),” Culkin tweeted, announcing the winner.

As for what his middle name could have been?  The other choices, in order of fan preference, are TheMcRibIsBack, Kieran — apparently submitted by his brother, Kieran Culkin — Publicity Stunt and, in last place, Shark Week.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
41°
broken clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 3mph NNE
H 39 • L 36
55°
Fri
56°
Sat
37°
Sun
48°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup