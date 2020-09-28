BREAKING NEWS

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price announce they have a “little miracle” on the way

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
Jerritt Clark/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price, who announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple made the sweet announcement on their joint YouTube page on Saturday, writing in the caption, “We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents.”

The two were exploring Yellowstone National Park when they opted to record their special video announcement, which shows the two grinning ear to ear as they dance around happily and celebrate the arrival of their “real life miracle.”

“The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices,” narrates Muniz, panning to a clip of him happily cradling his wife’s stomach.

As it turns out, the two didn’t even know that they’d ever welcome a child together, as Price revealed that she was told she might never get pregnant. 

“We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great,” the actress admitted, furthering that “the struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less of a woman.”

But, as she happily gushed, they “beat the odds” and are now “15 weeks along and counting!” 

The baby is due next March.

Muniz, 34, and Price, 28, announced their engagement in November 2018 and tied the knot in February of this year.

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


