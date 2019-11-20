BREAKING NEWS

Fox files to trademark “OK Boomer” for future show title

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

FOX(LOS ANGELES) — If you have a millennial bugging you with the viral new ageism diss “OK, boomer,” perhaps now you can sic the Fox TV legal department on them.

The TV network filed legal paperwork to trademark the phrase as the title of “a reality, comedy and/or game show.” This news comes from a tweet by copyright lawyer Josh Gerben.

According to the attorney, “Prior to registration, Fox would have to ‘prove use’ of the trademark by showing it had broadcast at least 2 episodes of the show.”

The “OK, boomer” meme originated on TikTok and since has launched a thousand memes, and has also been used by brands including Netflix and Planters peanuts. 

Elements of 20th Century Fox are owned by ABC News parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
41°
overcast clouds
humidity: 70%
wind: 8mph N
H 45 • L 41
46°
Wed
51°
Thu
56°
Fri
48°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup