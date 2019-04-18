BREAKING NEWS

Fox cancels Lil Rel-starring comedy ‘Rel’ after one season

Posted On 18 Apr 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The freshman Fox comedy Lil Rel has officially been cancelled.

According to Deadline, Fox has decided to the end the Lil Rel Howery-starring series after only one season. The show, loosely based on the life of Howery, was executive-produced by comic and writer Jerrod Carmichael, who starred with Rel on the now defunct NBC series The Carmichael Show.

It followed Rel as an arrogant, successful man who believed that “great things will come” if you believe in yourself. However, his ideology was put to the test after he learned his wife cheated on him with his barber.

The series also starred comedian-actor Sinbad as Lil Rel’s father, as well as social media star Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore, and Jordan L. Jones.

Rel took to Instagram to share the news and thank fans for their support.

“I want to thank all the loyal 2 million plus people that tuned in every week to my show… I’m so proud of what we did and it was a dream come true,” he wrote, captioning an image of the Deadline article.

“I got a chance to not only create a show based off my material and some real life events, I got to work and create magic with my friends… God is so good and I’m truly blessed.”

He continued, “Thanks again for the huge opportunity and it’s on to the next one… I learned a lot and it’s still a huge accomplishment for me to pull this off… I wanted to make a dramatic comedy with heart and I did that… I know I made you proud Mom!!!!!! #REL.”

20th Century Fox – which produced Rel – is now a part of Disney, ABC’s parent company.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

