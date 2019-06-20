BREAKING NEWS

Fourth season premiere of ‘Riverdale’ will address death of “fallen friend” Luke Perry

Posted On 20 Jun 2019
ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — As promised, Riverdale will address the loss of Luke Perry, who died March 4 after suffering a stroke.

On Wednesday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of his finished script for the show’s upcoming fourth season premiere. The title page revealed the episode is titled “In Memorium.”

The producer captioned the tweet, “Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred.”

Perry played Fred Andrews, father of K.J. Apa’s character, Archie Andrews.

Riverdale returns for its fourth season October 9 at 8 pm ET on the CW Network.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

