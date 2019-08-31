U.S. NEWS Four dead, 21 others injured in extended mass shooting in Odessa, Texas: Police https://linewsradio.com/four-dead-21-others-injured-in-extended-mass-shooting-in-odessa-texas-police/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

vmargineanu/iStock(ODESSA, Texas) — Five people have been shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire in a series of shootings near Odessa in western Texas, according to authorities.

The suspect has been shot and killed, the Midland Police Department said.

Police said there were 21 shooting victims.

The shooting began with a traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety officer, authorities said. It was not clear what led to the traffic stop.

But after the vehicle came to a stop, the officer was shot, officials said.

That’s when the suspect fled along I-20 toward Odessa, and kept shooting at people in multiple locations, authorities said.

When he reached 42nd Street, he struck several more people, authorities added.

Along the way, the suspect ditched his car and allegedly stole a mail truck, police said. He then went toward Cinergy, a local entertainment center, and continued shooting.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 30s, was shot and killed, police said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown at this time, police said.

The Department of Public Safety officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told CNN.

A Midland police officer was also shot and underwent surgery, Morales said.

Midland Memorial Hospital has received six patients, three of whom are in critical condition, hospital officials said. The other three patients are in stable condition.

Midland and Odessa are in western Texas, about 20 miles apart.

“The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said, “We will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

He added, “We offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa.”

Abbott said he’ll go to Odessa on Sunday.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s been briefed by the attorney general.

“FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged,” he tweeted. “More to follow.”

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

